Re: “Northwest Homeowners run hot and cold over heat pumps” [March 6, A1]:

I love my heat pump, especially in the hot summers for air conditioning. Electrifying my life was a concrete thing I could do while lobbying 14 years for the climate with Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Finally, the Inflation Reduction Act is giving us money to help people to electrify, including grants for low-income people to put in heat pumps. You can help save the climate crisis by electrifying your home and transportation with IRA incentives.

We have a 103-year-old house that we bought 33 years ago. The first thing we did was to insulate after we updated the electrical system. No heat works well without insulation. In 2011, we put solar on my house that was almost completely paid off in 2020 with rebates. In 2014, I put in a Mitsubishi heat pump with four heads for $12,000-plus that has been working well for 10 years now. No backup gas was needed. We also added more solar, bought an electric car (only goes 80 miles) and a charger. Recently, I got rid of all my gas appliances by buying an efficient hybrid water heater and an induction stove (that I love).

My house is all electric and my solar pays for it.

Anne Engstrom, Seattle