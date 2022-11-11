Re: “WA building council votes to require heat pumps in new homes and apartments” [Nov. 7, Local News]:

On Nov. 4, we had a big legislative win for transitioning from fossil fuels to electricity. It is not enough. It is time for Seattle to give up the gas.

As a pediatrician, I am in the middle of a respiratory emergency. While RSV is making headlines like “Respiratory infections surge in WA, leading to long waits at hospitals” [Oct. 26, Local News], little attention is given to making homes safer places for children to breath, cutting down their risks of complications due to respiratory illness. There is a simple step that we can take: cutting out gas stoves.

In studies by the American Lung Association, indoor gas cooking clearly increases asthma symptoms, especially within the pediatric population. The nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and particulate matter these stoves produce directly cause airway inflammation, interfere with breathing and accelerate climate change. These effects only become more drastic in multifamily buildings and homes that are poorly ventilated, exacerbating the problem for our most vulnerable populations.

Anna W. Janecek, M.D., Seattle