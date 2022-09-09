Re: David Horsey’s cartoon on muscle cars vs. electric vehicles [Sept. 4, Opinion]:

I have owned a 2015 Tesla Model S 90D for six-plus years and 120,000-plus really fun miles. It is by far the coolest car I have ever owned or driven. Muscle cars make a lot of noise, but it takes energy (from burning gas) away from the car’s drivetrain to make that engine or tire noise.

My Tesla does 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. No engine noise, no squealing tires; just all-wheel drive, with Michelin tires grip, and then GOOOOO like hell. The tires never break loose, they never burn rubber. The car just goes. A Navy pilot acquaintance said that its acceleration is somewhat like an aircraft carrier “cat shot.” And it handles like a Lotus. I have taken a 20 mph, 180-degree loop corner at 60 mph with no problem and no sliding. Merging on a freeway is a piece of cake.

Until you have driven a Tesla, don’t worry: You can have it drive itself — “autosteer” is way cool — but there is no need for one to do that; you can drive it all by yourself if you want.

Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

Matt Andrews, Seattle