By
The Seattle Times

Re: David Horsey’s cartoon on muscle cars vs. electric vehicles [Sept. 4, Opinion]:

I have owned a 2015 Tesla Model S 90D for six-plus years and 120,000-plus really fun miles. It is by far the coolest car I have ever owned or driven. Muscle cars make a lot of noise, but it takes energy (from burning gas) away from the car’s drivetrain to make that engine or tire noise.

My Tesla does 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. No engine noise, no squealing tires; just all-wheel drive, with Michelin tires grip, and then GOOOOO like hell. The tires never break loose, they never burn rubber. The car just goes. A Navy pilot acquaintance said that its acceleration is somewhat like an aircraft carrier “cat shot.” And it handles like a Lotus. I have taken a 20 mph, 180-degree loop corner at 60 mph with no problem and no sliding. Merging on a freeway is a piece of cake.

Until you have driven a Tesla, don’t worry: You can have it drive itself — “autosteer” is way cool — but there is no need for one to do that; you can drive it all by yourself if you want.

Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

Matt Andrews, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories