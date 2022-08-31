Re: “Washington to join 2035 ban on sale of new gas vehicles” [Aug. 26, A1]:

Banning the sale of gas vehicles may make sense, but the timing does not. It is unlikely that the charging infrastructure will be constructed rapidly enough, especially for people living in less affluent parts of the state.

Instead, have the ban go into effect 10 years after the state has replaced all gas-powered vehicles owned by state agencies (state police, public universities, etc.) with vehicles that do not emit greenhouse gasses. That will demonstrate that the infrastructure is available. What an opportunity for our lawmakers to lead by example.

Donald Janssen, Seattle