Re: “Electric vehicles: Charging time” [May 26, Opinion]:

Good news! The Combined Charging System (CCS) and other fast chargers proliferating along both major and minor U.S. highways have reduced recharging time to the minutes the letter writer requires.

Newer electric vehicles have a range of high 200 miles to more than 400 miles. If your e-vehicle is low on charge on a trip, a Direct Current (DC) fast charger will give you a “fill” in less than an hour. Fast chargers are almost always adjacent to restaurants and shopping. Certainly, after driving 200 to 300 miles, a 30-minute break for a walk or lunch is in order.

Electric-vehicle travel is convenient, economical, and environmentally ethical. Jump in! Welcome!

Gary Elmer, Quilcene