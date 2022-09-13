By
The Seattle Times

Re: “WA will ban new gas-powered cars by 2035, following California’s lead” [Aug. 25, Local News]:

There is a clamor for all electric fleet vehicles. No one seems to be considering the negatives, which include a huge investment in infrastructure for both charging and power distribution; electrical grids that are already overtaxed by climate warming; 85% of generation in the U.S. is still by dirty means — coal, oil or gas.

Last February, I traded in a gas guzzling SUV, 17 mpg at best, for a hybrid, slightly smaller SUV, which gets an honest 40 mpg, town and city. I immediately realized a savings of more than half for fuel. Using hybrid vehicles for fleets such as the post office would immediately effect a savings of around 60% in cost up front and reduction in the use of fossil fuel with no infrastructure cost at all.

Walter Marquardt, Seattle

