Re: “Washington to join 2035 ban on sale of new gas vehicles” [Aug. 26, A1]:

It’s great to be moving toward cleaner electric vehicles, but I’m seeing wastefulness continuing. Reports of big, powerful electric pickups and SUVs in the works are concerning. They’re an excessive use of resources for those buying them for status who in reality don’t need that size and power. Also, they endanger those in smaller efficient cars.

I see a need for regulations for EVs to keep sales to the efficient types, like mpg-requirements for gas types. Also needed are annual licensing costs based on weight of vehicles, to reward those buying efficient models.

Don Fleming, Renton