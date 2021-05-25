Re: “Ford CEO: Electric vehicle demand will transform industry” [May 21, Business]:

It is not smart policy at this time to plan for anything other than in-home charging stations. Until vehicle batteries can be recharged in minutes, not hours, people will not travel anywhere beyond their vehicle’s range for returning home. People will not sit for hours waiting for their car to recharge or to access a charging station.

I will never own an electric vehicle that limits my ability to travel long distances in a reasonably short time. It doesn’t make any sense to invest public resources in electric vehicle charging stations outside the home until technological advances that reduce charging time down to minutes is imminent.

Dennis Stanley, Everett