I am happy to see Washington State Ferries is consulting with the Norwegians on electrifying our Jumbo Mark II ferries [“State Ferries wants to convert three of its biggest vessels to electric power,” NWFriday, May 4]. But please ask them about their 35 subsea tunnels totaling 100 miles, which have replaced dozens of Norwegian ferries.

The Norwegian county of Rogaland, population 500,000, is building the Ryfylke Tunnel, which would span more than Puget Sound. When completed in 2019, it will be four lanes, 9 miles long, 950 feet deep, and cost less than a half a billion dollars.

Tunnels are not affected by fog, wind or mechanical breakdown. They emit no air pollution and don’t require acres of waterfront parking.

The propeller cavitation of 20-year-old retrofitted electric Jumbo ferries will still emit a deafening wall of sound across Puget Sound. This wall prevents endangered orcas from searching for salmon and communicating with their pod. Only by slowing the ferries 40 percent to 10 knots can this sound be reduced.

Electrifying the ferries may make them a more environmentally sustainable, but do little to make them financially sustainable. The ferries cost taxpayers a half a billion dollars per biennium. Tolls on a Puget Sound tunnel would cover its cost, plus some of the ferry losses.

When the WSF director, engineers and economists gather this June for “a massive cost exercise,” they should evaluate a Puget Sound tunnel. Please consult with the Norwegians.

Bob Ortblad, Seattle