I am 86-years-old, and I believe scientists, not politicians regarding climate change. I have driven an electric car for the past five years because it was affordable due to the tax credit and because I did not want to help kill our planet.

The world is suffering from air pollution, people dying by the millions and how many millions suffer from lung disease because of air pollution from automobile emissions? How can Republicans be allowed to kill the electric car when breakthroughs are being made daily in battery improvement?

Why should America lag the world in bringing electric cars to the people, which will happen without the $7,500 federal tax credit?

Not only should the federal tax credit remain, gas and diesel cars should pay a pollution tax.

Hugh W. Reeves, SeaTac