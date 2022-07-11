Re: “WA gasoline sales drop, lifestyles change amid soaring prices” [July 6, Local News]:

The article highlights very positive news about the increasing use of alternative-fuel modes of transportation, and especially the proliferation of electric bicycles on our streets and trails.

True, e-bike trips produce no carbon dioxide and, to the extent they replace a trip fueled by an internal combustion engine, they are a welcome sight. But this is a mixed blessing. Most of these e-bikes greatly outweigh the human-powered variety and routinely exceed the 15 mph speed limit (see Seattle’s Multi-Use Trail Policy, section 7.11.3). On bike lanes or popular trails, like the Burke-Gilman Trail, e-bikes often constitute a fundamentally incompatible mixed use. Unfortunately, many e-bike riders are clueless about bike etiquette and the requirement to “use bell or voice to signal before passing.”

The result is a very dangerous mix of speeds, mass and competence that, sooner or later, is going to result in some very bad, if not lethal, accidents. The solution lies in greater e-bike education and some good old enforcement.

Kenneth Torp, Seattle