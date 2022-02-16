Re: “Don’t complicate WA’s elections” [Feb. 6, Opinion]:

Can unpopular candidates win? It’s frightening to think about — but it happens all too often.

Ranked-choice voting (RCV) can make it less likely, though. With RCV, when there are multiple candidates on the ballot, you rank them in order of preference. It’s that simple.

RCV allows you to vote for your first choice, knowing if that candidate doesn’t receive enough votes, your second choice will receive your vote, and so on. You can always vote for whom you want, not just who you think can win.

Derrick Nunnally’s opinion column is correct — Washington state has one of the best election systems around. But that is no reason to stop improving it. RCV is one upgrade we can make to give voters more voice in their elections.

RCV is already being used statewide in Maine and local elections around the country. Many state parties use it for presidential primaries, including Kansas, Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii.

We must continue to improve our democratic institutions. It’s time for us to join the movement and make ranked-choice voting a reality in Washington.

Ed Geiger, Seattle