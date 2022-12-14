Re: “Visions of a lively 2024 WA gubernatorial race dance in our heads” [Dec. 9, Opinion]:

While I do not have a preferred gubernatorial candidate yet for 2024, I want to address a very good point raised in the editorial: “Sadly, most of those machinations are going on behind the scenes where voters don’t see them.”

We should not accept this. Both parties know by now that it is dangerous to run more than two candidates in our top-two primaries or risk locking themselves out of the general. We need to move beyond the top-two to give voters a real choice.

The Alaska top-four ranked choice system was a success. It gave voters more choices while keeping the most extreme candidates out of office. We should follow Alaska’s example and give our voters better choices.

Jeremy Swirsley, Seattle