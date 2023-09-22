Re: “WA court to hear case that seeks to stop ballot signature rejections” [Sept. 8, Local News] and “Legislature should give counties leeway to reduce ballot rejections” [Sept. 17, Opinion]:

The Seattle Times’ reporting and editorial regarding ballot rejection is an important contribution to the ongoing work of making sure that the conduct of elections lives up to the promise the people of Washington have made to each other. The reforms which have made our election system one of the most voter-friendly in the nation were only possible because of our confidence that it is also highly secure and reliable (something that enemies of democracy work every day to undermine).

Every voter is entitled to expect that their properly cast ballot will be counted and will not be diluted by fraudulent ballots that could have been detected. Bias and negligence cannot be tolerated. Likewise, any proposed replacement to ballot verification by signature must be rigorously judged by that standard.

As a member of the 2003 King County Citizens’ Elections Oversight Committee, I was privileged to study the election process closely and recommend changes to make our local elections more convenient, fair and accurate, a movement that continues to this day. If we address new challenges with professionalism and honor, it will be a win for all of us.

Tyler Page, Kent