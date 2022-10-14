No one is above the law. It seems that “executive privilege” is an exception that totally negates the statement. The direction we are headed is one where wrong is no longer wrong. Former President Donald Trump states that any investigation is a witch hunt and if the Republicans should win the House, the conservatives might be able to negate all the efforts of the current House Jan. 6 Committee. If Trump is indictable and politics get in the way, God save us. Partisan politics are endangering this wonderful country.

We need statesmen who care about the welfare of our country, not politicians whose major concerns are staying in office. Term limits would mitigate the need for our representatives to be influenced by lobbyists. Statesmen could devote their time to our country’s needs, such as immigration reform, homelessness, high costs of pharmaceuticals and high interest rates. Further, they should be attentive to climate change, inflation … the list goes on.

We complain about the nonperformance of our representatives and yet we return the same partisan mess. Please, in November vote and vote for representatives who are in favor of term limits. Please vote intelligently.

Gerald T. Thorsen, Edmonds