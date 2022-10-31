Please, people, think! The upcoming election presents a threat to our democracy. The angry, strident voices; armed election observers; and attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to mention a few things, should get our attention.

Please think carefully as you mark your ballot. How will our country fair governed by people filled with anger and mistrust who seem able to accept any behavior no matter how abhorrent if they see it as helping to reach their goals?

May the rule of law and our Constitution survive.

Mary Carole Riley, Normandy Park