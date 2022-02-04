Re: “Inslee’s solution to ‘big lie’ threatens free speech” [Jan. 26, Opinion]:

I was surprised and dismayed at the editorial board’s opinion on Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposal (Senate Bill 5843) to address the problem of political candidates lying to the public.

The only way a democracy can be successful is if all constituents are making informed decisions when voting. Critical thinking would be a solution, but we seem to be in short supply. With the advent of cable television and the internet, competition for viewers has led to the unfortunate decision by some to leave the truth in the dust and to instead give readers and viewers something to get excited about: ratings and dollars.

The irony here is that legitimate news sources take the time to vet their stories (even this letter to the editor) before publishing or broadcasting the information. But that reasonable process of laying out the truth is quickly fading — and with it, the basis for a democracy.

It is one thing to promise a plan that may or may not be obtainable based on future support, but it is another to state that 1 and 1 is 3.

Gene Darby, Bremerton