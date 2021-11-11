Re: “Takeaways from the 2021 election” [Nov. 9, Opinion]:

While the overall results of the recent local elections reflected a shift to moderate candidates, the results of one race were very unsettling.

As the Op-Ed points out, “Seattle City Attorney candidate Nicole Thomas-Kennedy was, by almost any definition, an advocate of domestic terrorism. … Yet, shockingly, many Democratic elected officials and organizations still endorsed her …” Only former Govs. Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke, and state Sen. Mark Mullet, sounded the alarm by crossing party lines to endorse her opponent, Ann Davison.

With 55% of the votes, Davison defeated Thomas-Kennedy, who garnered 44%. After watching what happened in our nation’s Capitol in the last presidential election it is appalling that just under half of Seattle’s voters still cast votes for an unrepentant advocate of domestic terrorism.

Ken Kerr, Normandy Park