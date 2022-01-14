Given the Republican Party’s irrational embrace of former President Donald Trump’s lies, the Democratic Party has a real opportunity that could bolster its midterm prospects while strengthening democracy.

Unfortunately, the Democrats have yet to reach out to two key demographics: independents and traditional Republicans (sometimes known as the Never-Trumpers). The Democratic Party leadership should shift its political agenda toward the center to attract independents and disaffected Republicans.

If this happens, the Democrats could thwart Trump’s attempt to ruin the integrity of our elections while strengthening President Joe Biden.

James Thomas, Seattle