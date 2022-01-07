Re: “Three WA Republican legislators used taxpayer money to attend Mike Lindell’s election conspiracy conference” [Jan. 3, Local News]:

Did any of the three legislators first go to their county auditor offices to find out how their election staff members gather, handle, count and process ballots?

Any one of us can contact our county auditor or election official to sign up for a tour of the election process in our county. There is no excuse for the taxpayers to foot the bill for our legislators to in any way question Washington state’s elections unless the legislators have done their homework. If they see a flaw, they need to verify their understanding with the county election official. They then need to annotate the flaw and the election official’s explanation and bring it to the secretary of state for any needed correction.

That costs the taxpayers much less, gives the legislators a better understanding of our election system and helps keep the system working well. The drawback for those who reach elsewhere to learn about “election fraud” is probably that they won’t hear what they want to hear.

Linnea Hirst, Seattle