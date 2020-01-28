Re: “Online, mobile voting coming this way” [Jan. 22, Northwest]:

The League of Women Voters of Washington is disappointed and surprised by the King Conservation District’s decision to use internet voting for its board of supervisors election. Without significant scientific advances, cybersecurity experts agree there is no secure way to conduct an election online.

If you can bank online, why shouldn’t you be able to vote online? Well, people can look at their bank accounts to confirm transactions, and they can contact the bank if anything is amiss. This allows for fraud and theft to be detected.

In order to maintain voter privacy, a voter cannot check his or her ballot after it has been submitted online, meaning any changes to the ballot could go undetected.

Additionally, banks absorb millions of dollars in loss annually from online fraud as a cost of doing business. Election fraud cannot be measured in dollars because the cost is a weaker democracy.

Because our democracy fails when we lose confidence in election outcomes, the LWVWA advocates that elections be conducted using voter-verified paper ballots.

We encourage all eligible voters to vote in the King Conservation District election by returning a paper ballot via drop box or mail. Paper ballots can be printed off KCD’s website.

Heather Kelly, Seattle, League of Women Voters of Seattle — King County, and Kirstin Mueller, Mukilteo, League of Women Voters of Washington