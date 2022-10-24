By
The Seattle Times

I hope voters prioritize the rights of women to control their bodies and their reproductive choices, and the importance of preserving voting rights for all Americans over temporal economic issues.

The economy is historically dynamic, and there have been highs and lows regardless of the party in power. But there are more significant issues at stake that will have a lasting effect on our democracy.

Please vote, and choose candidates who believe in expanding, not restricting, rights for all citizens.

Brian Giddens, Seattle

