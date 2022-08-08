By
The Seattle Times

Re: “ ‘This is crackpot stuff’: Election fraud mania reaches the trenches of democracy” [Aug. 6, Local News]:

Journalists and responsible politicians seem to be letting conspiracy theorists like Mason County auditor candidate Steve Duenkel off the hook. If Duenkel says that “mules” are undermining the integrity of elections, he should be asked what plan he has to contend with the mule problem. He should also be asked under what circumstances he would say that an upcoming election is fair.

He should be pushed to answer these questions before the fall elections occur.

James P. Robinson, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories