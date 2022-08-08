Re: “ ‘This is crackpot stuff’: Election fraud mania reaches the trenches of democracy” [Aug. 6, Local News]:

Journalists and responsible politicians seem to be letting conspiracy theorists like Mason County auditor candidate Steve Duenkel off the hook. If Duenkel says that “mules” are undermining the integrity of elections, he should be asked what plan he has to contend with the mule problem. He should also be asked under what circumstances he would say that an upcoming election is fair.

He should be pushed to answer these questions before the fall elections occur.

James P. Robinson, Seattle