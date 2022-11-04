The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, and our nonpartisan commitment to empower all voters endures. Redistricting changes this year make it even more important for candidates to participate in forums and debates, so they can speak directly to voters and hear their concerns. This year we sponsored more than 40 candidate forums, debates and other events across Washington. It is up to the public and candidates to make these events worth everyone’s time and effort. Voters must insist candidates appear together at public events. Candidates must prioritize attending forums. The League of Women Voters of Washington is committed to making events accessible to voters, by including in person and virtual/recorded events. We also ask candidates to respond to questions on topics that matter to voters at our award-winning voter information website, VOTE411.org.

Voting is a privilege — and a duty. Holding an elected office is a privilege — and a duty. We all have privileges and duties that are necessary for our democracy to work. Whether you are a voter or a candidate in this election, we at the League of Women Voters of Washington hope that you will fully participate, because democracy is not a spectator sport.

Lunell Haught, Spokane, volunteer president, League of Women Voters of Washington