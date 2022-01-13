Re: “Kent badly underestimated outrage over assistant police chief’s Nazi insignia, mayor says” [Jan. 10, Local News]:

Really? Kent Mayor Dana Ralph didn’t think to condemn Assistant Police Chief Derek Kammerzell’s actions for their awfulness? She seems to suggest that without the public outrage, which now appears to be her concern, that everything would have been fine. Really? How could she not know that his actions were intrinsically offensive on every level?

One would hope that elected officials would make decisions based on morality and decency, not the amount of “public outrage.”

Ellen Zarter, Bellevue