Re: “A new WA voice calls out Democrats as the party of the rich, from within” [April 15, Local News]:

The interview with Washington’s U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez cited in Danny Westneat’s column was refreshingly candid and honest. She is spot-on in saying that Democrats have stopped listening to the non-college educated working class. While they support organized labor, they ignore or look down on small business workers until they need a plumber, electrician or car mechanic.

Her support for term limits is absolutely needed. Most of our elected officials make Congress a career, with lifelong and lucrative multiple terms. One of the cornerstones of our democracy is limitation of powers. In its infamous decision in the Citizens United case in 2010, the Supreme Court lifted any restrictions in political campaign expenditures, which opened the floodgates to money and influence of wealthy Super PACs.

The only way to achieve limitation of powers is through term limits. Of course this has a snowball’s chance in hell for passage, because the result will be the end of many lifelong congressional careers.

We need to elect more people like Gluesenkamp Perez with frank and pragmatic viewpoints.

Subir Mukerjee, Olympia