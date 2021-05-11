Call me naive, but when I hear Republicans say their primary purpose right now is to block the current administration and win back control of government, it makes me wonder: Are these elected officials asking the right question?

Instead of how to win and thwart opponents, isn’t the more important question, “How can we best serve the people who elected us?” Instead of strategy sessions at Mar-a-Lago, how about getting out and talking to the people who put you in office?

Jim Weber, Brier