Re: “5 rules for an aging world” [Jan. 24, Opinion]:

I take exceptions to Ross Douthat’s column as it is full of ageist tropes and assumptions, equating old age with stagnation and impoverishing a nation.

Medicare and Social Security are not entitlement programs. We paid into those programs, most of us for all of our lives, many of us still doing so while we work way past our Social Security full retirement age. If our government has a tendency to borrow from those funds and not pay them back, or to mismanage them, that is not our fault.

Many older people still contribute much to society, both now and in the past. Inventions and important insights have come from someone very old, as well as works by writers, composers, artists, religious and political leaders. There are legions of older volunteers upon whom many depend. To equate aging with stagnation is beyond ridiculous.

For those who find themselves disabled and struggling in their old age — and most will unless they die first — that does not negate that they spent many, many years contributing, and it is reprehensible to cut them off from a decent and supported old age.

Barb Blevins, Bellevue