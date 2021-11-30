Re: “Ed Lab guest column: Let me tell you why teachers are quitting” [Nov. 21, Ed Lab]:

We need to keep teachers like essay author Joan King. Our children need caring and competent individuals who can identify and navigate these COVID-19 times.

King’s message is clear: be flexible in currently assessing school performance, and help kids and teachers with more tools and time to transit these recovery challenges. Our educators need our support and better teacher salaries.

Volunteer in a classroom!

Margaret Andersen, Langley