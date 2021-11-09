Re: “Ballard High principal retaliated against student for questioning whether assignment was racist, investigation finds” [Nov. 9, Education Lab]:

How unfortunate that Eric Anthony Souza-Ponce, who decided an assignment to write about how the Frankenstein monster represented oppressed people was racist because it perpetuated the idea that “people of color do bad things,” did not take that as a jumping-off point for his essay.

It might have led him to explore the relationship between color and oppression and how its victims react, which might have led him to ponder the peasant revolts of medieval Europe, the uprising of Spartacus or Chinese imperialism in Tibet.

He might have used the monster’s rather eloquently expressed justification of his rage to consider whether violence can ever be an appropriate answer to oppression. He might have discovered “Soul on Ice” or pondered Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolence.

Instead, his shallow accusation of racism has done violence to intellectual inquiry, and one more Seattle teacher will be wary of asking challenging questions for fear of straying from the party line or offending someone’s feelings. Some white kids in Virginia won’t get to read “Beloved” because their parents say it will make them hate their whiteness. We won’t teach “The Taming of the Shrew” because of its inherent misogyny.

How lovely.

Steven J. Wangsness, Seattle