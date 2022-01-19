I fully support “3 key changes for K-12 funding” [Jan. 16, Opinion]. However, in the short run there are some important things that can be done to make the current funding system more progressive.

House Bill 1664 and Senate Bill 5595 call for an increase in nurses, social workers, psychologists and counselors in our schools. The bills call for the same increase to all schools regardless of student need. This means that a school with a 5% poverty rate would get the same allocation of social workers as a school with 90% poverty. This is not progressive. It is equal, but not equitable.

The Legislature needs to amend these bills to make them progressive and equitable.

Dave Larson, Tukwila School Board Director