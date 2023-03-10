Re: “Recess is a critical part of a child’s education” [March 6, Opinion]:

Heartfelt thanks to Jennifer Dunne and Matt Wood for their opinion piece about the importance of recess for children.

At 75, I still remember vividly what a burst of relief and joy it was to be let out for recess three times a day, much like rushing for the heavy wood doors when church was over on Sundays. But recess is a mere bandage for an educational system that requires healthy, high-energy children to sit in a desk for hours at a time, especially when playing outdoors with friends is history for many (most?) urban children.

Kids need physical education at least twice a week and several periods of physical movement during the classroom day, in addition to recess, to feel relaxed and ready to learn. Reshaping the curriculum to include much more physical involvement would save some kids from being diagnosed with ADD, ADHD and other disorders that too often attach to perfectly healthy students. In a far better world, desks would be tossed out the windows and much of the school day would take place outdoors.

Deborah Kinerk, Tacoma