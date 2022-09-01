Re: “Seattle Schools education union to vote on a strike authorization” [Aug. 31, Local News]:

I am a retired public school teacher, and I know that educators have never received wages commensurate with their education. There is no overtime or bonus for the late nights and weekends they dedicate to preparing meaningful lessons, communicating with parents, writing letters of recommendation, etc. All students and teachers deserve more support.

Seattle Times reporter Dahlia Bazzaz’s excellent recent article “To help WA kids get ahead, schools must spend more pandemic aid now, experts say” [Aug. 2, Local News] pointed out that the state received $2.6 billion in federal aid and that the largest aid package, $1.1 billion, must be spent by fall 2024. Seattle received $93,048,616 and has spent 15.6%.

I would like an explanation as to where that money is going.

Susan Campau, Sammamish