Re: “#TeachTruth: Don’t censor honest accounts of history” [Jan. 30, Opinion]:

Racial inequality is built into our foundation as a country, and every policy, from emancipation to owning a house, is to disadvantage people of color. Therefore, it is so important to teach the most accurate form of history within our K-12 education. Not only does this bring to light the various racist crimes and attacks on people of color, but it can help educate future generations and work toward a nation where we focus on equity.

As someone who works with diversity, equity and inclusion in public spaces, I need to emphasize that racial inequality is present in the foundation of all structures. Not only should we work against House Bill 1807 and House Bill 1886 in the Washington state Legislature, but focusing on educating the workplace and employees about white supremacy, critical race theory and racial equity is just as important. Black workers are paid 14.9% less than white workers, with the wage gaps worse today than in 2000.

I don’t believe that we will ever get rid of racism within our country, but by making the necessary steps, we can work to not only provide equality, but equity.

Gianella Singhose, Vancouver