Re: “Make state education chief answerable to governor to increase accountability” [Feb. 26, Opinion]:

The Seattle Times editorial board enumerated several important ways the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) doesn’t have the tools to make significant changes in our state’s schools.

Those of us who have lived in states with “strong” governors who appoint most of their cabinet members know those appointees are more likely those who cooperate, not those who are experts in their fields.

More to the point, OSPI does not have the power to make active intervention in many alarming cases. Superintendent Chris Reykdal mentioned many ways his office is limited in its scope. Whether the office is elected or appointed, it is the Legislature that is responsible for giving OSPI more authority.

Some of the “nearly a dozen agencies” mentioned could readily be merged into OSPI in a single legislative session.

Parents should talk with teachers and principals and attend school board meetings with their questions. But parents should also check with their three state legislators to find out why OSPI is so limited in some important ways.

Chuck Richards, Seattle