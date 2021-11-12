Re: “Ballard High principal retaliated against student for questioning whether assignment was racist, investigation finds” [Nov. 9, Education Lab]:

Teacher Wendy Olsen’s class at Ballard High School seems like the type of class in which any parent would want their student enrolled. Here’s a teacher exposing her students to classic literature, formulating questions and assignments that force them to examine their reactions and assumptions, and ultimately elevating their thinking skills. But because the student responses to Olsen’s assignment were considered racist, a teacher is put in impossible circumstances. Great literature is supposed to bring enjoyment, teach, inspire, make us think and even elicit uncomfortable reactions.

It is worth noting that Olsen responded to the parents’ complaint with sensitivity, examined her curriculum in light of the concerns, and consulted colleagues for guidance and suggestions. It is unfortunate that the parents of Eric Anthony Souza-Ponce didn’t take this incident as an opportunity for a teachable moment for their son. Olsen was doing just what she was hired to do, as was the classic piece of literature she selected for her students.

Carl Spears, Seattle