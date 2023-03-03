Re: “Revolutionize American schools” [Feb. 20, Opinion]:

David Brooks’ column exhorts the “ … political leadership to shake up a calcified system …” His focus was the declining enrollment in public K-12 schools. In bold type he mentioned shrinking enrollments,academic regression, rising absenteeism, worsening discipline problems and surging inequality. He failed to add “safety concerns.” He did not mention the 46 K-12 school shootings that occurred in 2022 affecting more than 43,000 students. This number rises to 51 events if college campuses are included.

We recall classmates whose biggest fear was test taking and who would skip school to avoid them. The same pressures face the students of today, along with extreme peer pressure brought about by social media and other electronic invasions of their youth. When you then add passing through fencing, metal detectors and undergoing active-shooter drills, the desire to return to in-class instruction takes on a whole new meaning.

We agree with Brooks that “political leadership” must take steps to enhance educating America’s youth. We close with the mantra coming from the most recent shooting at Michigan State University: “How many more?” How many more before political leadership acts?

Pat and Daucey Brewington, North Bend