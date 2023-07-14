Re: “A blue note: School jazz saved, but mock trial could fold in Seattle schools” [July 10, Local News]:

Cutting dynamic programs like music, art, technology and mock trial because of Washington’s woefully inadequate public education funding is shameful.

My son was a member of Franklin High School’s mock trial team that went to state championships, planting seeds of interest that drove him to law school. These programs offer academic, creative and social enrichment. They provide an equitable way for all students — not just those privileged with access through family or private school opportunity — to gain mentorship, life and career inspiration they may not be exposed to any other way.

It’s outstanding that Quincy Jones, and other individuals and philanthropic organizations, have stepped in with gifts to support these programs. However, relying on private donations is not sustainable. Let’s acknowledge the human cost of not sufficiently investing in public education. We can do better.

When the wealthiest Washingtonians pay their fair share, we can invest that revenue in programs like Garfield jazz and Franklin mock trial and programs like them, and we are ensuring our students can access life changing opportunities for generations to come.

Kristin Hyde, Seattle