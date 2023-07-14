Let’s hear it for musician Quincy Jones for his $50,000 donation to Washington Middle School’s jazz program. With additional help from music lovers across the city, it will keep the program going for another year. Then Nesholm Family Foundation assistance will kick in.

And let’s hear if from lawyers and jurists who could help keep Franklin High School’s mock trial class going. According to the article, that class motivates students to master many skills involved in conducting a legal trial. The long-term benefit to the students and to society are obvious.

And let’s hear it, too, from technology professionals in a position to help restore Washington Middle School’s Technology Access Foundation, a program “aimed at improving academic outcomes for students of color … focused on teaching science, technology, engineering and math.”

Seattle Public Schools need help at this time, and it should come from many parts of the population. Directly or indirectly, all of us in Seattle benefit when our schools offer quality education.

Michael and Beret Kischner, Seattle