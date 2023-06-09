Re: “What drove the parent whose lawsuit ended Seattle’s integration effort” [May 28, Education]:

As a parent who supported the creation of The Center School some years ago, let’s face the reality of good neighborhood schools. Families like them.

My neighborhood of Queen Anne lost its iconic public high school years ago when forced busing reduced families in Seattle during the 1970s. In more recent years, some of us did prefer the new Ballard High School to having our kids face long bus rides in worsening traffic. One of our sons attended The Center School, which was open to students all across the city. Its smaller size and arts focus was a unique alternative to larger public high schools.

Equitable resources are the responsibility of Seattle Public Schools, along with solid curricula. Better preparation for college or vocational careers should be of greater focus. An article by this same reporter last year showed dismal scores in reading and math in Washington state [“Federal exam shows pandemic hit 8th grade math especially hard in WA,” Oct. 22, Education].

Racial diversity is a benefit but forcing it only drives families to private schools or neighborhoods outside the city. Seattle Public Schools needs to attract every family it can, in all neighborhoods.

Georgi Krom, Seattle