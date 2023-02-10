I want to thank The Seattle Times for highlighting Black history, arts and culture in its “11 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend” article [Feb. 3, Entertainment].

Meanwhile, however: Florida school districts order teachers to cover or remove books that might violate the “Stop WOKE” act. Multiple states have banned the teaching of critical race theory (CRT)” and other topics that might, as former Texas legislator Matt Krause put it, “make students feel discomfort, guilt, or anguish.” Last year, a bill was introduced in the Washington state Legislature (HB 1886) calling for a ban on teaching CRT.

To paraphrase Heinrich Heine, those who make books invisible will end by making people invisible. It is clear that many Republican elected officials seek to make Black people, gay people, trans people, Muslim people, immigrants, feminist people, Native people (anyone except white male Christian people) invisible in our history books and on our library shelves.

As a recently retired (40-plus years) teacher, I urge The Seattle Times and all its readers to speak out against this whitewashing and sanitizing of our history. In banning critical race theory and other topics, we are banning critical thinking in our students.

Melinda Mueller, Seattle