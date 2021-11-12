This coming week, as we celebrate American Education Week, I want to recognize the efforts of those in K-12 education for their incredible dedication and support of our students, their families and our schools.

These last two years have challenged us all in so many different ways and underscored the critical role our schools play in connecting us to one another, especially our students. The resilience of our education employees is a testament to their commitment to teaching and to the students under their care. Schools are often the center of our communities, and public education is not only key to our children’s futures, but also essential to a strong democracy.

On behalf of the Washington Association of School Administrators, thanks to the dedicated individuals who lead and staff our schools — for all you do, each and every day, for the students in schools across the entire state of Washington.

Joel Aune, executive director, Washington Association of School Administrators, Olympia