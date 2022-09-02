Re: “President Biden’s reckless order on student loan debt forgiveness” [Aug. 28, Opinion]:

Columnist Susan Shelley must have been born before President George W. Bush, with the help of the worst Federal Reserve Board chairman in history, Alan Greenspan, melted down not only the American economy, but economies around the world, in 2007.

That cost American taxpayers more than $1.2 trillion. And the bulk of it went to Wall Street. So either Shelley is very young or very uninformed: This bailout for the working, middle-class students in America is anything but reckless.

Robert Rowe, Seattle