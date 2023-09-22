Re: “New report: WA student test scores inching up in math and reading” [Sept. 14, Local News]:

A solid understanding of mathematical ideas and principles is increasingly more important for students. A recent poll of American adults noted mathematics was viewed as the “most critical” subject children study and a key to their future life success.

However, recent national and state assessments note Washington students’ mathematic scores are measurably short of performance expectations. It is time to recognize this crisis and request leaders convene a statewide mathematics summit to address this challenge. We cannot allow our children to fall further behind in mathematics. We need leadership and we need it now.

Tomorrow’s workers — today’s children — will need critical thinking and problem-solving skills to compete globally and to address serious issues in a world whose only constant is change. By learning and growing confident in mathematics, they will be ready to contribute.

Gene Sharratt, East Wenatchee