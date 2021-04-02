Re: “Invest in Seattle Colleges for a path to higher education equity” [March 24, Opinion]:

I wholeheartedly agree with the Op-Ed by Chemene Crawford, Sheila Edwards Lange and Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap.

Too many people — who should know better — talk as if the only “real” higher education is in four-year, preferably elite, universities. Ignoring the value of community colleges is shortsighted. I see their value in my own family.

One of my sons enrolled at a local community college after high school. He had the advantage of innovative teaching by professors who were clearly there to teach and to try new things to enrich their students’ experience. He transferred to the University of Washington after three years, building on that excellent start.

My other son went to an Ivy League school, but when he settled down to a tenured academic position, it was in a community college. I asked him about that. He has great respect for his students. “They know why they’re there,” he says.

I’m very grateful for the advocacy of the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, for community colleges. It is past time that they are recognized for the treasures they are.

Gretchen Reade, Seattle