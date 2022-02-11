Regardless of what one thinks of charter schools, it is important that the debate in Washington on such schools be based on accurate facts and the correct law. A recent Op-Ed contended that the Supreme Court’s decision in Carson v. Maine could mean the end of charter schools in Washington on First Amendment grounds [“How a Supreme Court ruling might upend Washington charter schools,” Dec. 28, Opinion]. That is not correct.

In Carson, Maine allows students in its rural areas where public schools are unavailable to use a school funding assistance program to attend nearby religious schools. In recent arguments, some justices signaled that Maine’s restriction might violate the First Amendment on religious grounds.

Under the First Amendment, students may use government funds to attend sectarian/religious schools. A student may use federally-guaranteed student loans to attend sectarian schools but cannot use such funds for devotional theology, e.g., to become a priest.

The major factual flaw in the Op-Ed is that Washington charter schools are public — they are publicly-regulated and funded schools with no sectarian affiliation. Carson does not affect Washington charter schools in any fashion.

An assertion that charter schools are unconstitutional is just plain wrong. Evaluate charter schools on the correct facts.

Philip A. Talmadge, Seattle