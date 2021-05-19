In the second paragraph of his column “How wokeness ends” [May 17, Opinion], David Brooks reveals his ignorance by classifying ethnomathematics among “fringe absurdities … dismissing old standards like ‘getting the “right” answer.’ ”

In fact, what ethnomathematics shows is that all human cultures have developed (often very sophisticated) mathematical techniques and concepts useful to their cultures, many of which were more efficient at getting the right answer than those employed by Europeans.

If Brooks really supports “persuasion” and “open discourse,” he needs to go beyond one sentence in one guide for teachers and learn something about the mathematics developed by, for example, Africans, the Mayans in what is now Mexico and Central America, Pacific Islanders, China …

Bernice Kastner, Seattle