I am not surprised that Seattle Public Schools’ enrollment is dropping, because the quality and variety of education it is providing has plummeted. The district is rightly focused on increasing equity in education. Unfortunately, the approach seems inexplicably to make sure that all children are equally at a bottom minimal level. Seattle has slashed all advanced learning programs and now refuses to let motivated and capable children accelerate or challenge themselves in their curriculum. Elementary students are now forbidden to be ahead by one grade in math. High schools students must take a highly prescribed curriculum with basically no advanced challenge options for 9th or 10th grade.

I thought equity meant that the highly capable kids who had been left behind in the past would be properly identified and encouraged to challenge themselves. Instead, no one can accelerate and all must perform at the same level and take the same classes. My children are bored and disengaged at school. I feel they are disadvantaged for being in Seattle and wish I lived in Shoreline or Northshore.

Washington state law states access to accelerated learning and enhanced instruction is part of a basic education for highly capable children (RCW28A.185.020)

Natalie Nairn, Seattle (parent of two SPS students)