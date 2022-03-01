Re: “Inflation pain means Biden gets no credit for roaring economy” [Feb. 28, Nation & World]: Of course dramatic inflation has influenced the public’s view of the economy, but that’s not the full story. In many sectors, large corporations have certainly thrived. In contrast, many of our friends and neighbors with small businesses have been forced to close their doors forever. Watching our favorite local restaurants and merchants, fixtures in our communities for decades, shutter their businesses has been both painful and personal. In the public’s eye, right or wrong, President Joe Biden may well be held responsible for those losses too.



Ken Kerr, Normandy Park