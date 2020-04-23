Re: “Boeing workers’ return after coronavirus closure is a test case for industrial recovery” [April 23, Northwest]:

Why is Boeing allowed to reopen to build airplanes that nobody needs and are not essential to the world right now, and yet our small businesses, which are essential for the good of everyone, are not?

Carwashes, dry cleaners, restaurants, barber shops, etc., are essential for the good of everyone. Small businesses are the backbone of the country, and getting them back going sooner rather than later is essential for everyone’s betterment.

Danny Rowland, Marysville